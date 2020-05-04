COVID-19 can inflict economic, financial problems: Taimur Salim Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Monday said COVID-19 pandemic could cause economic and financial problems for the provincial government as huge funds were being spent for protection of masses and prevention of coronavirus.

Talking to a delegation of Civil Secretariat Employees Coordination Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at his office, he said priority of the government was to protect lives of people from coronavirus and for the purpose huge funds were being provided.

He said this was high time to work together and defeat the infectious disease, adding the government has already bore so much financial burden in terms of purchasing health related equipment, giving tax exemption, providing financial assistance to poor and jobless people and up-gradation of health centres to cope with needs of corona patients.

He assured the delegation that government would consider the just demands of provincial government's employees. He also appreciated their cooperation during the lockdown.

The delegation led by Zafar Khan Yousafzai acknowledged timely efforts of KP government against coronavirus and said that if the government had not taken the precautionary measures the situation would have difficult today.

They assured full cooperation to provincial government in this time of need and said the government employees would stand with the government in every difficult situation.