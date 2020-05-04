UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Can Inflict Economic, Financial Problems: Taimur Salim Jhagra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:16 PM

COVID-19 can inflict economic, financial problems: Taimur Salim Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Monday said COVID-19 pandemic could cause economic and financial problems for the provincial government as huge funds were being spent for protection of masses and prevention of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Monday said COVID-19 pandemic could cause economic and financial problems for the provincial government as huge funds were being spent for protection of masses and prevention of coronavirus.

Talking to a delegation of Civil Secretariat Employees Coordination Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at his office, he said priority of the government was to protect lives of people from coronavirus and for the purpose huge funds were being provided.

He said this was high time to work together and defeat the infectious disease, adding the government has already bore so much financial burden in terms of purchasing health related equipment, giving tax exemption, providing financial assistance to poor and jobless people and up-gradation of health centres to cope with needs of corona patients.

He assured the delegation that government would consider the just demands of provincial government's employees. He also appreciated their cooperation during the lockdown.

The delegation led by Zafar Khan Yousafzai acknowledged timely efforts of KP government against coronavirus and said that if the government had not taken the precautionary measures the situation would have difficult today.

They assured full cooperation to provincial government in this time of need and said the government employees would stand with the government in every difficult situation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

34 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

2 hours ago

SEC forms Awqaf Shari&#039;ah Supervisory Committe ..

2 hours ago

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

2 hours ago

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda regarding SC’ ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.