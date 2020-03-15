COVID-19: Capital police asked to follow safety instructions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Sunday directed all the police stations to follow safety instructions, issued by the local administration in view of coronavirus threat.

The IGP had asked all the zonal superintendents of police to ensure compliance of preventive measures in their respective jurisdictions to contain the COVID-19, said a press release issued here.

He also asked the police officials to launch an awareness campaign in their divisions to ensure safety of the cops against the deadly virus.

Aamir stressed over installing hand sanitizers at every police station and office and called for ensuring cleanliness at every police station.