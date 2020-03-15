UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: Capital Police Asked To Follow Safety Instructions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

COVID-19: Capital police asked to follow safety instructions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Sunday directed all the police stations to follow safety instructions, issued by the local administration in view of coronavirus threat.

The IGP had asked all the zonal superintendents of police to ensure compliance of preventive measures in their respective jurisdictions to contain the COVID-19, said a press release issued here.

He also asked the police officials to launch an awareness campaign in their divisions to ensure safety of the cops against the deadly virus.

Aamir stressed over installing hand sanitizers at every police station and office and called for ensuring cleanliness at every police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Campaign to support Emirati fishermen launches in ..

17 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets teams at forefront of CO ..

17 minutes ago

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff re ..

1 hour ago

MOCCAE launches &#039;Children’s Environment Awa ..

1 hour ago

ECA launches competition to encourage parents to e ..

2 hours ago

DFF project wins &#039;Innovation Challenge&#039; ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.