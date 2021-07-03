Covid-19 case and death counts slowly going up again in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

As many as 34 people died of Covid-19 and 1400 positive cases of infection emerged during last 24 hours in Pakistan.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 48,027 tests were conducted while 1400 positive cases of the infection were detected.

Positivity ratio remained 2.91 per cent.

The death toll due to pandemic has reached 22,379 in the country.

On other hand, Moderna Corona vaccine was reaching Pakistan after the US made announcement of the delivery of 2.5 million doses.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the stock of Covid-19 vaccine was being shipped to Pakistan through the World Health Organization's global vaccination programme COVAX.