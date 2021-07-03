UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Case And Death Counts Slowly Going Up Again In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 11:33 AM

Covid-19 case and death counts slowly going up again in Pakistan

As many as 34 people died of Covid-19 and 1400 positive cases of infection emerged during last 24 hours in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2021) Pakistan is witnessing slow increase in daily death and Coronavirus cases count as 34 people lost their lives to the virus during last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 48,027 tests were conducted while 1400 positive cases of the infection were detected.

Positivity ratio remained 2.91 per cent.

The death toll due to pandemic has reached 22,379 in the country.

On other hand, Moderna Corona vaccine was reaching Pakistan after the US made announcement of the delivery of 2.5 million doses.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the stock of Covid-19 vaccine was being shipped to Pakistan through the World Health Organization's global vaccination programme COVAX.

Related Topics

Pakistan World White House Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects its name on US Child soldiers Pre ..

27 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Govt committed to settle down matters amicably: Al ..

11 hours ago

2 killed, 1 injured in road accident at Western By ..

11 hours ago

Putin Informs Macron About Results of US-Russia Su ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.