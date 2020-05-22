UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Caseload Reaches To 50,694 Across Country: NCOC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:00 PM

COVID-19 caseload reaches to 50,694 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached to 50,694 with 2,603 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus Friday said.

Sharing the data, he said total 1,067 deaths had been reported from the disease with 50 during the last 24 hours.

He said 15,201 patients had been recovered. He added total 445,987 tests had been conducted while 16,387 in the last 24 hours.

He said 19,924 cases were reported from Sindh, 18,455 from Punjab, 7,155 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,326 from Islamabad, 602 from Gilgit Baltistan, 3,074 from Balochistan and 158 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said in total confirmed cases, 13,263 active cases were reported from Sindh, 12,833 from Punjab, 4,592 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,163 from Islamabad, 186 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,311 from Balochistan and 78 from the AJK.

He said 336 deaths were reported from Sindh, 310 from Punjab, 365 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 from Islamabad, four from Gilgit Baltistan, 39 from Balochistan and one from the AJK.

He said 6,325 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 5,312 in Punjab, 2,198 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 151 in Islamabad, 412 Gilgit Baltistan, 724 in Balochistan and 79 in the AJK.

