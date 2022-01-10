Covid-19 cases cross 15 percent in city, says Murtaza Wahab

Spokesperson for the Sindh government, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the current situation pertaining to the Covid-19 had crossed 15 percent and had risen to 15.5 percent in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Spokesperson for the Sindh government, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the current situation pertaining to the Covid-19 had crossed 15 percent and had risen to 15.5 percent in the metropolis.

He said that the current situation on coronavirus was not good.

He stated this while addressing a press conference on the premises of Sindh Assembly.

Murtaza Wahab said that the people had stopped taking precautions. He urged them to wear face masks in order to contain spread of the deadly virus..

He said that so far the provincial government had not taken any tough decision. The health department was monitoring the situation.