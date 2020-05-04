COVID-19 cases curtailed in Shangla due to effective lockdown: DPO

District Police Officer Malik Ejaz Monday said due to effective lockdown by district administration and police the COVID-19 cases have reduced in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Malik Ejaz Monday said due to effective lockdown by district administration and police the COVID-19 cases have reduced in the district.

Talking to Deputy Commissioner Imran Hussain Ranjha here at his office, he said that police and district administration were jointly working for welfare of masses during the corona lockdown, adding that COVID-19 has reduced considerably in the district.

The DPO said that people of Shangla district were very poor and district administration should have to arrange food packages for them in the holy month of Ramazan.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Imran Hussain prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul of Shaheed DSP Headquarters Shangla Naseeb Shah in eternal peace, who was martyred by unknown militants other day.

He condoled with bereaved family of Shaheed DSP and prayed may Almighty Allah grant courage to them to bear this loss with fortitude.