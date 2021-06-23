UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Decline Sharply: DC

Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:14 PM

COVID-19 cases decline sharply: DC

Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan Wednesday said fortunately COVID-19 cases were decreasing with each passing day due to timely measures taken by the government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan Wednesday said fortunately COVID-19 cases were decreasing with each passing day due to timely measures taken by the government.

Chairing a meeting to review anti corona arrangements, he underlined the need for vaccinating maximum number of people to curb the spread of Corona virus.

On the occasion, District Health Authority briefed the meeting that so far 620,642 people including 590,446 citizens and 30,196 front-line health workers have been vaccinated in the district.

He briefed that only 8 more positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours including 2 from Rawal Town, 53 from Potohar town, 2 from Rawalpindi Cantt, 2 Taxila, and one each from Potohar town and Kahuta.

"Presently 30 confirmed patients were admitted in various city's facilities, counting 7 in Holy Family Hospital, 4 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 11 in Institute of Urology and 8 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the meeting was briefed.

