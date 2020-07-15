UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 cases decline sharply;Yasmin Rashid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday said that the number of coronavirus cases have considerably decreased due to the government and medical teams efforts.

Addressing a ceremony here at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU),she lauded the role of doctors, nurses and para-medical staff for providing best health care facilities to the COVID-19 virus patients.

Yasmeen expressed satisfaction over the reduction of C virus cases in the province while number of people recovering from the virus rapidly.

On the occasion, a Non-Government Organization (NGO)Rotary Club handed over 100 Personal protective equipment(PPE)kits,250 N-95 masks ,400 gloves and other related medical equipment to the Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Rotary district governor Nosherwan Khalil Khan said that the purpose of this donation was to appreciate doctors and "Big Salute"to their efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Later the Minister visited the Benazir Bhutto Hospital to inspect the facilities being provided to the Corona patients at the hospital.

She praised the administration of BBH for taking appropriate measures for handling the patients during this critical time.

Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr. Muhammad Umer and others officials were also accompanied the Minister during the visit.

