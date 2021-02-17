COVID-19 cases declining; all economic activities to be fully restored from March 1, Cabinet told

The Federal Cabinet, which met here Wednesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, was told that with the decline in coronavirus cases, all economic activities in the country would be fully restored from March 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Federal Cabinet, which met here Wednesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, was told that with the decline in coronavirus cases, all economic activities in the country would be fully restored from March 1.

The cabinet, which was briefed about the situation of coronavirus, was informed that the COVID-19 vaccine was being administered to the frontline workers. Around 50,000 frontline health workers had so far been vaccinated and the process was being further quickened.

It was further told that the people with over 65 years of age could get themselves registered on telephone number 1166 for vaccination through National Identity Cards.

The meeting was also informed that hurdles in the way of vaccine's import by the private sector had been removed.