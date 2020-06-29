'COVID-19 cases decrease by 5 pc in Faisalabad'

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:31 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that coronavirus cases were decreased by 5 percent in district Faisalabad due to the preventive measures by the government.

He was chairing a meeting here on Monday to review performance of smart lockdown in Faisalabad.

Assistant Commissioners and Health Department officials were also present in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed effectiveness of ongoing smart lockdown which started from 17th June.

DC said that since June 17, the number of coronavirus cases in the district had been dropped by 5 percent.

He said that about 1790 coronavirus cases were reported from June 16 up till now. whereas number of coronavirus cases from 1st to 15 June were 2182.

Thus a sufficient decrease in coronavirus cases was recorded after lockdown.

He said that number of coronavirus tests was now being increased gradually, adding that it would help in identifying the hotspots of the virus accurately.

In residential areas which were currently under lockdown, the number of coronavirus cases had considerably been dropped from 322 to 182 which clearly indicating the effectiveness of lockdown, he added.

He further said that coronavirus hotspots had been reduced from 27 to 9, while two more new residential areas including Medina Town and Samanabad were added in these hotspots.

The DC also issued necessary instructions to the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and said that all kinds of encroachments in the bazaars should be removed.

