COVID-19 Cases Fatality Rate Comparatively Low In Pakistan: Dr Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Tuesday said the COVID-19 cases' fatality rate was 1.7 % in Pakistan, which was comparatively against the global mortality rate of 6.2%.

Dr Mirza, in a briefing on COVID-19, said the reason behind low mortality rate in Pakistan was the timely measures taken by the government under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said it was predicted by the experts that there would be 18,000 COVID-19 positive cases in Pakistan by April 14, but fortunately the reported cases were 5,716 so far, which were even less than one third of the estimation.

Similarly, 96 deaths had been reported in the country so far against the predicted figure of 191, he added.

Dr Mirza said the government had tried its level best to control the disease.

He said although Sindh had taken measures at very early stage but the situation in Punjab was better.

The overall steps taken at the national level had helped control the disease in a better way, he added.

He, however, said,"We all have to play a responsible role as the threat of spreading the disease still exits." There was fluctuation in the figure of death numbers which were even reported 14 in a day while 46 patients were on ventilator, he added.

Dr Mirza said the first coronavirus case was reported very late in Pakistan on February 26 as compared to other countries, while the first meeting of National Security Council (NSC) was held on March 13, to make major decisions on the disease.

He said the Federal Government had prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs), which had also been shared with the provinces for their implementation by the manufacturing units and industries, which were being opened.

The World Health Organization's recommendations were also included in the SOPs, he added.

