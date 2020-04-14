UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Fertility Rate Very Low In Pakistan: Dr Mirza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:20 PM

COVID-19 cases fertility rate very low in Pakistan: Dr Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Tuesday said the COVID-19 cases' fertility rate reported in Pakistan was very low as 1.7 percent against the global figure of 6.2%.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Tuesday said the COVID-19 cases' fertility rate reported in Pakistan was very low as 1.7 percent against the global figure of 6.2%.

In a briefing on COVID-19, he said the reason behind low number of deaths in Pakistan as compared to other countries was due to the immediate measures taken by the government to control the coronavirus under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said it was a sign of relief that as predictive modeling from experts there was prediction of 18,000 COVID-19 positive cases in Pakistan by April 14, however the reported cases were 5,716 so far, which were two third time lower than the expected trend.

Similarly, the figure of expected deaths was 191 in the country by today while the actual deaths reported were 96 so far.

He added the government had tried its level best to control the disease.

He said although Sindh had taken measures in very early stage but the situation in Punjab was better.

He added overall the steps which were taken at national level resulted better control over the disease.

He, however, said we all have a responsible role to play in controlling the disease as still there were threats and there was fluctuation in the figure of daily deaths numbers which even reported 14 in a day and when 46 patients were still on ventilator.

Dr Mirza said the first coronavirus case was reported very late in Pakistan as compared with other countries on February 26, while the first meeting of National Security Council (NSC) was held on March 13, to make major decisions on the disease.

He said the government had prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs) and also shared with the provinces for ensuring implementation from the manufacturing units and industries which were being opened.

He added World Health Organization (WHO)'s recommendations were also included in the SOPs. He said the government would sincerely implement the SOPs while all employees of those industries would be accountable in that regard.

