UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Cases Gradually Decreasing In Balochistan: Liaquat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

COVID-19 cases gradually decreasing in Balochistan: Liaquat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani Saturday said the COVID-19 cases were gradually decreasing in the province due to smart lockdown policy.

He said the provincial government had reduced the timing of lockdown to facilitate the business community and people, reported Radio Pakistan.

He urged the people to strictly adopt the standard operating procedures on Eid-ul-Azha.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Business Government

Recent Stories

Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for touri ..

3 minutes ago

100% of Sharjah government employees return to wor ..

3 minutes ago

UAE participates in International Maritime Virtual ..

18 minutes ago

OTCA calls off strike after extensive deliberation ..

34 minutes ago

IMF Chief Calls for Deeper Debt Cuts for Virus-Hit ..

34 minutes ago

IMF calls for further action to secure resilient r ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.