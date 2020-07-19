COVID-19 cases gradually decreasing in Balochistan: Liaquat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani Saturday said the COVID-19 cases were gradually decreasing in the province due to smart lockdown policy.

He said the provincial government had reduced the timing of lockdown to facilitate the business community and people, reported Radio Pakistan.

He urged the people to strictly adopt the standard operating procedures on Eid-ul-Azha.