COVID-19 Cases In Attock Cross 1900 Tally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 07:50 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus Covid-19 cases in Attock on Sunday crossed the tally of 1900 patients with 31 more tested positive.

Health officials on Sunday said it was the highest single day tally of the Covid-19 patients in the district during the month of April.

District focal person for Covid-19 Kashif Hussain while giving details has said that one person lost battle against Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

He informed that 60 years old Khursheed Bibi- a resident of Hazro who was admitted in district headquarters hospital succumbed to the virus.

He said among the 31 patients detected positive on Sunday, 19 belonged to Attock, four to Hazro while eight to Pindigheab. He informed that the number of active patients in the district was 302 and in which 298 were under home isolated while four others were hospitalized.

He informed that six suspected patients were also admitted in district headquarters hospital and all were in critical condition.

He informed that the number of suspected patients in the district rose to 32385 while screening of as many as 35637 persons was carried out across the district in which 29971 were tested negative.

Responding to another question, he said the results of as many as 499 suspected patients were still awaited.

He informed that so far 1,578 persons have recovered from the virus in the district. Responding to a question, he said safe burial of 110 victims including Covid-19 positive and suspected have so far been carried out in the district.

Moreover, during crackdown against violators of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in commercial and business centre of Hazro town, a team of local administration led by assistant commissioner Shaghfta Jabeen raided at various bazaars of the town and violators of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were fined.

During the crackdown, as many as 16 shops were sealed besides one plaza for not following coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures.

Moreover, two shopkeepers were also booked and sent behind bars during the crackdown.

Talking to newsmen on this occasion, assistant commissioner Shaghfta Jabeen has said that all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were ensured in the commercial and business areas to curtail spread of the virus in the town.

She said that in connection to precautionary measures, the weekly bazaar in Hazro town was not allowed and the ban would be enforced till further orders.

