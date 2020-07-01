COVID-19 cases in federal capital restricted to 137

(@FahadShabbir)

Increased testing and tracing of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the federal capital on Wednesday contained the number of 137, official data said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Increased testing and tracing of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Federal capital on Wednesday contained the number of 137, official data said .

The continued lockdown in the selected areas of the federal capital has contained the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases below 150 in a day.

As per National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) data released, 137 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the previous 24 hours in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with only one death.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in the city has reached 12,912 with 128 deaths and 7,261 recoveries.

District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Zaeem Zia said that recent surge in the cases was relevant as around 25,000 tests had been done in the city.

He said that sometimes due to the increased number of cases, the backlog was created and results were reported with delay.

Dr Zaeem Zia said that meanwhile the figure had dropped from around 400 cases being reported daily. "Around 50 cases are a relatively small number," he said.

He said that the epidemiology sciences asked for more tests and tracing which was being implemented to cope with the pandemic adding that the number of severe cases of COVID-19 had reduced in the federal capital hospital.

He also said that the death ratio in the city was also low.

Meanwhile, the Directorate Health Services (DHS) of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) also launched a campaign in high risk slum areas of the city to trace the COVID-19 cases.

The statement released said that the DHS launched a campaign in slum areas in order to assess the prevalence of Coronavirus in poor and high risk population areas of the federal capital.

It said that this was all the more important since other areas had been covered through line listing. Slum areas where people are poor compromised hygienic conditions and poor health conditions are more at risk.

Referring to the DG DHS Dr Hassan Orooj the statement said that the principle of equity was the core philosophy and vision of the campaign. The campaign is fully supported by public representatives of the area.