COVID-19 cases in GB surged to 340

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The total cases of coronavirus in Gilgit Baltistan has surged to 340 with three deaths and 255 patients recovered so far.

A news release of GB Information Department here Saturday revealed that the ratio of recovery was encouraging in the province compared to other parts of the country.

It said so for three death due to coronavirus were reported from the entire province.

Meanwhile, 46 zaireens, who were shifted to Skardu qurantine centre after arriving from Quetta, were cleared and sent homes after their labortary tests are found negative.� Moreover, coronavirus have adversally affected tourism, expedition transport and hotel industry in GB especially in Baltistan region.

The hotels were empty and bookings for summer season were cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

