COVID-19 cases increasing, 36 more diagnosed with deadly virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The ratio of Coronavirus positivity cases was increasing again while 36 more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that the ratio of positive cases was 0.64 on December 26, which has significantly risen to 1.98 per cent on January 9.

She said that to control this emerging worrying situation, the health authority has recommended imposing smart lockdown in those areas from where 3 to 4 COVID-19 cases were being reported at a time.

The CEO informed the ratio of positive cases was 8.8 per cent during the second wave of pandemic and 10.15 in the third wave.

Meanwhile, according to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Sunday, among the new cases, 15 were reported from Rawal town,14 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, five from Potohar town while one of each case has arrived from Taxila and Gujjar Khan.

The report updated that 22 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, including nine in the Institute of Urology, eight in the Fauji Foundation hospital and five in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital. In addition, the report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, ten stable and 11 oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 38,331 patients had been discharged after recovery out of 39,728 tested positives so far, adding 174 were quarantined, including 151 at homes and 23 in the isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,823 samples were collected, out of which 1,787 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent.