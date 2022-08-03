UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases Keep Rising In Laos

August 03, 2022

COVID-19 cases keep rising in Laos

VIENTIANE, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) --:More cases of COVID-19 are being recorded in Laos despite the government's efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

The country recorded 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 211,441, according to a report on Wednesday by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health.

Lao capital Vientiane reported the highest number of new infections with 49, followed by the province of Bolikhamxay with eight cases and Savannakhet with two cases.

Director General of the Department of Hygiene and Health Promotion under the Lao Ministry of Health Phonepaseuth Ounaphom told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday that it was possible the number of cases was increasing because of the high number of Omicron sub-variant infections in Europe.

This COVID-19 sub-variant is highly transmissible and foreign tourists are now returning to Laos.

Lao health authorities advise people to wear masks in public places and to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, as the virus is still circulating, although most of the cases are asymptomatic.

