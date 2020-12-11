UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

COVID-19 cases mounts to 364 in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The number of positive cases of coronavirus in Bannu district has mounted to 364 following detection of three more cases during last 24 hours.

The daily situation report of Bannu district here Friday revealed that a total of 11,569 samples were collected out of which 364 positive cases detected with 3.1percent positivity.

So far nine deaths were reported due to coronavirus in Bannu district and 9,703 patients were fully recovered with 83.9pc recovery rate besides 127 inconclusive and result of 1,375 is awaited and 22 patients were being treated in hospitals.

During last 24 hours, three more positive cases were confirmed after collection of 99 samples from people and suspected patients in different areas and 211 found negative.

Three patients were fully recovered and sent for home.

