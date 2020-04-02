COVID-19 cases number jumps to 2,291: Dr Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Thursday said the number of COVID-19 cases had jumped to 2,291 with 252 more cases reported over past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Thursday said the number of COVID-19 cases had jumped to 2,291 with 252 more cases reported over past 24 hours.

In a televised daily briefing on COVID-19, Dr Mirza said 743 cases were reported from Sindh, 845 from Punjab, 276 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 169 from Balochistan, 62 from Islamabad Capital Territory, 187 from Gilgit Baltistan and nine from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said 25 more patients had recovered during last 24 hours, bringing total number to 107.

He added as many 116 confirmed patients were admitted in various hospitals out of which nine were in critical condition and on ventilator while remaining were in various stages of recovery. He said so far 31 deaths had been reported.

He said 8,656 people were living in different quarantine out of which test of 5,634 people were conducted with ratio of 20% positive cases and 80% negative cases as 1,122 cases were positive.

He said Higher education Commission had initiated a call for proposal with regard to innovation on COVID-19 by inviting proposals from universities, technicians and researchers on individual basis or on behalf of organizations.

He said these proposals were invited to have solution of coronavirus in the country.

He said similar another initiative of establishing 'hackathon' had been lunched jointly by Ministry of National Health Services and National Incubation Centre in coordination with 21 other organizations and companies including UN establishments.

He said under the programme, individual Pakistanis living inside or abroad would be invited to share their unique ideas or proposals to address the challenges related with the coronavirus in shape of services, products, new research or new idea.

He invited all such potential individuals with having any such idea and need support to implement his or her plan. He said areas had been identified including getting true information, supply chain improvement, hygiene and sanitizer, cleaning of houses and cities, protection of health workers, availability of masks or gloves.

He said other missing areas could also be included where they need financial or technical support. He asked the individuals to reach the website www.nicpakistan.pk/hackathon for further information and sharing their ideas before April 12.

He said scrutiny or shortlisting of ideas would be completed on April 13 to April 14, while individuals would be informed about their ideas on March 15.

He said mentors would be assigned by April 17 to April 19 for guidance on subject and giving their help for further improving the ideas.

He said final shortlist would be announced on April 22. He said after finalization every possible assistance would be given to successful individuals for development of such ideas in order to scale up at national level.