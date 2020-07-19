COVID-19 cases promptly decreasing across country: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar Sunday said the numbers of COVID-19 cases were clearly and promptly decreasing across the country due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's smart lock down policy.

The prevailing situation of coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan was much better as compared to the regional countries as they were facing difficulties and hardship in that regard, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's concept of smart lockdown was highly acknowledged by the world countries as well. The incumbent government had taken timely measures and actions to contain the spreading of the pandemic, he added.

The minister urged the people to adopt Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and frequently washing hands during the upcoming Eid-u-Azha and Muharram-ul-Harram to successfully combat to the deadly virus.

Replying to a question, he said it was prerogative of the prime minister to appoint technical and experienced advisers and special assistants to take their services for the country's progress, adding it was expected that legislation would be made in the system regarding appointment of special assistants.