COVID-19 cases reached to 1,587 in Hazara divsion

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, COVID-19 cases are increasing drastically in the Hazara division where the total number of cases has been reached to 1,587.

Four districts Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Battagran of the region are hit by the COVID-19 where 61 have died and 472 have been recovered so far.

District administrations of Abbottabad and Haripur have imposed smart lockdown in coronavirus hit areas.

In district Abbottabad, six union councils (UC) including Qalandar Abad, Jhangi Sayadan, Kehal, Narian, Nathiagali and PMA road Gosht Mandi are being put under lockdown which are severely hit by the pandemic.

District administration Haripur has also imposed smart lockdown in four UCs to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases including TIP Housing Society street No.9 and 20, Mohallah Soha, Mochi Bazar, Mamahia Chowk, Pakhral Chowk, Sector No.

2 and 4 Khalabat.

According to the health department's statistics breakup, in Manshera 275 COVID-19 cases had registered, nine have lost their lives and 129 have been recovered. 760 cases registered in Abbottabad where 34 deaths have been recorded and 154 patients have been recovered. 333 cases registered in Haripur, 6 deaths and 92 have been recovered. In Battagram district 219 cases have been registered in which 12 have lost their lives while 92 have been recovered.

Keeping in view of increasing number of COVID-19 today, the district administration Manehra would also announce the areas where smart lockdown would be imposed.

Interestingly, in other four districts of the Hazara division including Upper Kohistan, lower Kohistan, Torghar, Kolai Palis only 15 cases of coronavirus have been registered where the health department, district administration and police are monitoring the situation closely.