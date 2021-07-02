COVID-19 cases recorded increase in GB

The spread of coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan in a surge on Thursday as 101 new cases reported in a single day

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The spread of coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan in a surge on Thursday as 101 new cases reported in a single day.

According to Dr. Shah Zaman, Focal Person for coronavirus Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department, the ratio of daily positive cases of virus in Gilgit-Baltistan has exceeded till 14.94% which is the highest in Pakistan.

According to the report issued by the health department on Thursday, 86 cases have been reported in Gilgit, 4 in Skardu, 3 in Ganchay, 3 in district Astor, 2 in district Hunza ,2 in district Shigar and 1 in district Khurramang.

Thus, the total number of patients infected with coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan has reached 378 out of which 265 in Gilgit, 35 in Skardu, 19 in Ganchhe, 19 in Diamer and 11 in Hunza, 11 in Astor, 10 in Khurramang and nine in Shigar.

Dr Shah Zaman said that all the hospitals in Gilgit are full with coronavirus patients, adding that number of cases were also increasing at an alarming ratio on a daily basis.

"In the last two weeks, the intensity of COVID-19 in GB has increased very fast on the fifth day in a row", said Dr. Shah Zaman.

Due to surge in COVID-19, all the educational institutions of Gilgit division have been closed till July 31, on the orders of the Chief Minister.

Deputy Commissioner Gilgit, Naveed Ahmed has appealed to the people to take special care of coronavirus SOPs and get them vaccinated as soon as possible to help prevent further spread of the pandemic.