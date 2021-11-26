COVID-19 cases reduce to 03% across State: Health Minister

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) : Nov 25 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Health Minister Dr Nisar Ansar Abdali Thursday said the government was working on a comprehensive plan to tackle the challenges faced by the health sector.

He said measures are being taken on priority basis to ensure the attendance of doctors, improve service delivery and meet the need of infrastructure.

He expressed these views in an exclusive interview with PID Digital Media Forum in his office in the State metropolis.

Abdali said when he took office the coronavirus cases rate was 30 percent which had now reduced to 3 percent across AJK.

The government had taken timely steps to control dengue and at present Azad Kashmir is dengue free, he added.

He said AJK has shown better results regarding corona vaccination than that of other provinces of Pakistan.

The minister said 11 Oxygen Generation Plants will be set up and Azad Kashmir will become self-sufficient in terms of oxygen. Oxygen Generation Plants have been delivered in Rawalakot and AIMS Muzaffarabad and it is being installed in AIMS.

The installation of oxygen plants will save crores of rupees annually of the health department. He thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing 140 million rupees additional for the development of health.

Abdali said that revolutionary steps have been taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the provision of Health Cards to extend health facilities to the people and the government is revising the structure of this programme in the state.

He said the previous government deliberately made mistakes and did not allow people to benefit from this program of the Federal government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given Health Cards to every citizen of Azad Kashmir which is a great job.

In response to a question, he said that the health department was facing shortage of staff, as there was shortage of 4,000 doctors and four specialist doctors and added the AJK government was moving forward with a strategy to address the staff shortage which would be met in phases.

The minister said that the ongoing campaign to eradicate measles and rubella was yielding good results and full cooperation by the people in that regard was encouraging.

EPI and CDC were doing very well and UNICEF and World Health Organization were also satisfied with the performance of these organizations and ready to invest in big projects in Azad Kashmir.

He said that a biometric system is being installed to ensure the attendance of doctors and medical staff.

The building of Muzaffarabad Club was selected for the construction of a heart hospital in Muzaffarabad which has some complications regarding the need of the hospital but soon all the issues in this regard will be settled.