COVID-19 cases rise sharply: Health Authority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :In an alarming development, the rate of positive corona cases has increased by 12 per cent while the number of patients infected with Corona in the fourth wave had reached 29,000.

This was stated by Divisional Surveillance Officer and Spokesperson Health Department Rawalpindi Dr Waqar Ahmed here on Friday.

Dr Waqar said that the number of Corona cases had increased sharply in July this year, adding around 20 cases were being reported daily in the district during the first two weeks of this month.

"Since the third week of this month, the number of cases has increased between 70 and 100, while 165 cases of the corona were reported in the district on July 29" he informed.

He said that in view of the increasing cases of corona, more stringent implementation of SOPs would be required and the process of vaccination against corona would have to be intensified.

The divisional Surveillance Officer updated that the COVID-19 situation was far better in other districts of the division like Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock, and the rate of positive cases was less than one per cent.

Dr Waqar informed that a community vaccination campaign was underway in five districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi during which 70% of the population of aged 18 years and above would be vaccinated against coronavirus till August 10.

He said the only way to control the spread of the virus was vaccination and social distancing.

According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority, so far,36,808 health workers while 1,1789,90 other people including senior citizens had received their doses.

The report said that the district health authority had registered 131 new infections during the last 24 hours including 122 of Rawalpindi and 9 from outside the district while four people lost their battle of life.

It updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours included forty-three belonged to Rawal Town, twenty-five from Potohar town, thirty-seven from Rawalpindi Cantt, seven from Gujar Khan, seven from Taxila, two from AJK, three each from Islamabad and Chakwal, and one each from Gujrat, Murree, Kalar Syeda and Kotli Sattian. "Presently 136 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city counting 32 in Holy Family Hospital,20 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,47 in Institute of Urology,29 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 in Hearts International hospital,2 each in Bilal hospital and Attock hospital while one was admitted in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust" he added. The report elaborated that 5 patients were on the ventilator in critical condition, 69 on oxygen and 62 in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan has made the COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for visiting any government office.

"No person will be allowed to enter any government office without a certificate", he added.