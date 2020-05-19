COVID-19 cases rises to 576 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases Monday rose to 576 while 274 recovered and discharged from isolation wards/quarantine centers and moreover, 20 succumbed to the virus till to date, according to the data released by the district administration.

As per daily situation report, 68 COVID-19 patients are under treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals and 213 are quarantined at homes.

The district administration has established a control room at the office of the deputy commissioner while COVID-19 Rapid Response Teams are working actively round-the-clock throughout the district and equipped with oersonal protective equipments (PPEs) supplies.

Out of total 286 COVID-19 active cases, 213 are at home isolation, 30 at CMH Hyderabad, 17 at LU hospital, nine at ISRA hospital, six at Kohsar hospital, six at AKU hospital, Karachi and one at SIUT, Karachi.