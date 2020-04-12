UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

COVID-19 cases rises to 697 in KP, 31 deaths

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkwa rose to 697 on Saturday after confirmation of 45 new infections in last 24 hours.

The health department said six deaths were reported taking the tally to 31.

The number of recovered patients were 142 after recovery of 11 more patients in last 24 hours.

As many as 165 areas, having a population of more than 220,000 are in 16 villages and two Union Councils have been quarentined.

These areas are spread across 29 districts to stop local transmission of coronavirus.

