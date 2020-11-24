UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Rose To 738 In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 on Monday claimed one more life while another new case was reported in Attock during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the district Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the number of coronavirus cases has reached to 738 while death toll rises to 21.

Chief executive district health authority Dr. Jawad Ellah has said that the 65 years old patient identified as Zareen Bibi, a native of Hazro lost her life while battling against COVID-19 in Holy Family hospital Rawalpindi.

Dr Ellah said that there are 63 active patients across the district in which 56 are under home isolation while seven other are hospitalized.

He said that as many as five suspected COVID-19 patients are also admitted in DHQ hospital.

He said that the number of suspected cases in the district are19,076 while screening of as many as 22,527 persons has also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of as many as 900 suspected patients of the area are still awaited while as many as 17,438 were tested negative so far.

He said that so far 654 positive patients have recovered in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

