COVID-19 cases soar to 1,692 in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients increased to 1,692, with identification of 66 fresh cases in Sialkot district on Sunday.

Senior officials of Sialkot Health Department said that coronavirus test reports of 66 already quarantined people were found positive on Sunday. Officials said that 66 fresh coronavirus victims were quarantined at their houses.