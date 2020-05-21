COVID-19 cases soar to 623 in Sialkot

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) patients increased to 623 in Sialkot district on Thursday

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that test reports of 96 more quarantined people were been found positive in the district.

The DC said that 176 people had been discharged from local hospitals after their complete recovery from coronavirus infection.