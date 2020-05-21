UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Cases Soar To 623 In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:03 PM

COVID-19 cases soar to 623 in Sialkot

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) patients increased to 623 in Sialkot district on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) patients increased to 623 in Sialkot district on Thursday.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that test reports of 96 more quarantined people were been found positive in the district.

The DC said that 176 people had been discharged from local hospitals after their complete recovery from coronavirus infection.

Related Topics

Nasir Sialkot From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

54 minutes ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

1 hour ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

1 hour ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

2 hours ago

US Company to Invest in Construction of Hydroelect ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.