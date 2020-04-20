UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Surge To 204 As Seven New Cases Reported In City Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:57 PM

The number of confirmed corona virus cases were increased to 204 as seven new local transmission cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed corona virus cases were increased to 204 as seven new local transmission cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated here on Monday, out of 204 confirmed corona virus cases, majority were of local transmission.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 204 confirmed cases, 118 patients have so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while three patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 83 patients are under treatment.

