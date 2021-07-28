UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Cases Tally Crosses 4,000 Cases For First Time In Two Months

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

COVID-19 cases tally crosses 4,000 cases for first time in two months

The  officials from the health ministry say that Pakistan 's coronavirus death rate in July surpassed the global death rate figures.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2021) Pakistan's daily COVID-19 cases tally crossed 4,000 for the first time in two months after National Command and Operation Centre reported 4,119 fresh infections on Wednesday.

The NCOC's latest data showed that 52,291 coronavirus tests were taken in the last 24 hours across the country. Of these, 4,119 came back positive. The Centre said that 44 more people died due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours. The national death toll climbed to 23,133.

The positivity rate, too, went up again. The current rate is 7.8%

The total number of cases reached to 1,015,827. Besides it, 7,020 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 935,742 while the number of active cases is 56,952.

On May, Pakistan reported more than 4,000 cases in a single day.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Pakistan's coronavirus death rate in July surpassed the global death rate figures, according to officials from the health ministry.

The death rate in July was between 2.30% and 2.37% in Pakistan, according to data shared by the World Health Organisation. The worldwide death rate in July was between 2.15% to 2.17%.

Health experts says non-compliance with standard operating procedures and no vaccination could push the death rates up, causing serious situation in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Died May July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.62 a barrel T ..

21 minutes ago

PM calls for inclusive political settlement in Afg ..

22 minutes ago

Equinor net profit soars to $1.94bn in 2Q

2 minutes ago

US firefighters admit they are burnt out by endles ..

2 minutes ago

Murray, Salisbury eliminated in Olympics doubles q ..

4 minutes ago

PTI to form govt in AJK with majority: Ali Nawaz A ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.