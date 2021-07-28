COVID-19 cases tally crosses 4,000 cases for first time in two months

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2021) Pakistan's daily COVID-19 cases tally crossed 4,000 for the first time in two months after National Command and Operation Centre reported 4,119 fresh infections on Wednesday.

The NCOC's latest data showed that 52,291 coronavirus tests were taken in the last 24 hours across the country. Of these, 4,119 came back positive. The Centre said that 44 more people died due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours. The national death toll climbed to 23,133.

The positivity rate, too, went up again. The current rate is 7.8%

The total number of cases reached to 1,015,827. Besides it, 7,020 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 935,742 while the number of active cases is 56,952.

On May, Pakistan reported more than 4,000 cases in a single day.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Pakistan's coronavirus death rate in July surpassed the global death rate figures, according to officials from the health ministry.

The death rate in July was between 2.30% and 2.37% in Pakistan, according to data shared by the World Health Organisation. The worldwide death rate in July was between 2.15% to 2.17%.

Health experts says non-compliance with standard operating procedures and no vaccination could push the death rates up, causing serious situation in the country.