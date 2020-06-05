COVID-19 cases tally reaches 33,144 in Punjab

The number of COVID-19 cases in the province reached 33,144 after registration of 2,040 cases in the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in the province reached 33,144 after registration of 2,040 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Friday, 22 more people in the province lost their lives while total number of deaths reached up to 629.

The Health Department confirmed that 1,095 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, eight in Nankana Sahib district, 14 in Kasur, 37 in Sheikhupura, 218 in Rawalpindi, 22 in Jehlum, 29 in Attock, eight in Chakwal, 60 in Gujranwala, 65 in Sialkot, 54 in Gujrat, three in Hafizabad, four in Mandi Bahauddin, 97 in Multan, five in Khanewal, five in Vehari, 120 in Faisalabad, two in Chineot, two in Toba Tek Singh, 21 in Rahimyar Khan, 31 in Sargodha, six in Mianwali, one in Khoshab, two in Bhakkar, 22 in Bahawalnagar, 20 Bahawalpur, 21 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 64 in Muzaffargarh, two in Rajanpur, 12 in Layyah, 10 in Sahiwal and five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpattan district during the last 24 hours till the filing of the news.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 266,959 tests so far, while 7,806 recovered all together.

The Health Department also appealed to masses to follow the standard operating procedures(SOPs) and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in aday to protect themselves from COVID-19.