Covid-19 Cases To Emerge From Homes, Says Dr. Azra Pechuho

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Covid-19 cases to emerge from homes, says Dr. Azra Pechuho

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Assembly on Thursday was drawn its attention towards growing cases of coronavirus in the province, by the Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho that the situation was not ideal in the province on Covid-19 and feared that its cases could come up from house to house.

She stated this while updating the members of the provincial assembly on Covid-19 situation and measures pertaining to it in the province here on floor of the house.

She said that the patients might face the shortage of beds and ventilators in the hospitals.

She, on the occasion, also faced criticism from the opposition party members in the provincial assembly while continuing her address she said that the provincial government called for a strict lockdown from the day one to deal with the coronavirus.

The Minister said that the health department had initiated a project to for the doctors and paramedics in the province on the coronavirus.

She said that her department started the screening of passengers coming from abroad at Jinnah International Airport and place suspected in isolation.

PTI's Haleem Adil Shaikh criticising the provincial government said that it did not provid the poor people of the province with ration.

PTI MPA Rabia Azfar Nizami on the occasion said that the educational institutions in the province could not be shut for indefinite period and the policy should be revisited.

PTI MPA Dr. Imran Ali Shah said that mobile testing facilities should be established and Covid-19 Hospital be set up each district.

MPAs Khuwaja Izharul Hasan, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, and others also spoke on the occasion.

