UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Caused 1 Mn Extra Deaths In 29 Countries During 2020: Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

COVID-19 caused 1 mn extra deaths in 29 countries during 2020: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The US with 458,000 deaths topped the list, followed by the UK (94,400), Italy (89,100), Spain (84,100), and Poland (60,100) due to COVID-19.

Overall, an estimated 979,000 total excess deaths occurred in 2020 in the 29 countries analysed. Except for Norway, Denmark and New Zealand, all other countries examined had more deaths than expected in 2020, particularly in men.

The study by a team of international researchers, led by Nazrul islam from the Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford, set out to estimate the direct and indirect effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on mortality in 2020 in 29 high income countries, Medical Daily reported .

Using a mathematical model, they calculated weekly excess deaths in 2020 for each country, accounting for age and sex differences between countries, and also for seasonal and yearly trends in mortality over the five preceding years.

The total number of excess deaths was largely concentrated among people aged 75 or older, followed by people aged 65-74, while deaths in children under 15 were similar to expected levels in most countries and lower than expected in some countries.

In most countries, age-specific excess death rates were higher in men than in women, and the absolute difference in rates between the sexes tended to increase with age. However, in the US, the excess death rate was higher among women than men in those aged 85 years or older.

The study "adds important insights on the direct and indirect effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on total mortality", the researchers said.

"Reliable and timely monitoring of excess deaths would help to inform public health policy in investigating the sources of excess mortality in populations and would help to detect important social inequalities in the impact of the pandemic to inform more targeted interventions," they added.

Related Topics

Norway Oxford Spain Italy United Kingdom Poland Denmark Women 2020 All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

31 minutes ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

2 hours ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

2 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

3 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.