COVID-19 causes catastrophic effect on working hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic having a catastrophic effect on working hours and earnings in the country.

It was stated International Labour Organization(ILO) representative Munawar Sultana while highlighting some of the worst affected sectors and regions, and outlines policies to mitigate the crisis.

She told APP that according to the report of ILO, the sectors which were at most risk included accommodation and food services,manufacturing, retail, and business and administrative activities. She said that corona crisis was expected to wipe out 6.

7 percent of working hours globally in the second quarter of 2020 - equivalent to 195 million full-time workers .

The eventual increase in global unemployment during 2020 will depend substantially on future developments and policy measures.

She said that the that there was a high risk that the end-of-year figure would be significantly higher than the initial ILO projection, of 25 million. More than four out of five people (81 per cent) in the global workforce of 3.3 billion are currently affected by full or partial workplace closures.