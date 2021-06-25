COVID-19 causes restriction on holding pbulic rallies in AJK polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Election Commission of AJK, Friday imposed due restrictions on holding of major public rallies and processions during the election campaigns by the political parties and the independent candidates, in the wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) : The Election Commission of AJK, Friday imposed due restrictions on holding of major public rallies and processions during the election campaigns by the political parties and the independent candidates, in the wake of COVID-19 Pandemic.

"A procession of maximum of 500 persons and gathering of maximum of 300 persons as a corner meeting within the walled premises would be allowed for election campaign by each candidate in his concerned electoral Constituency in different hours", said Member AJK Election Commission Farhat Ali Mir told APP Friday evening.

In AJK elections to all 33 Constituencies in all 10 districts of AJK will be held under the supervision of the Judiciary while in 12 stipulated constituencies of Jammu Kashmir refuges settled in Pakistan, these would be held under the supervision the Returning Officers and Assistant Returning officers deputed by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Mir said while responding to a question.

The scheduled AJK elections will be held under the security of para-military forces including rangers as well as the AJK police including its reserved contingents, he added.

There are 28,17090 registered voters for 33 seats of Azad Jammu Kashmir 's all ten districts. And For Refugees 12 constituencies, a total of 4,02441 registered voters will be entitled to exercise their right to franchise, tbe Member AJK EC said.

"Holding of major car and motor cycle rallies and processions above to the stipulated number of persons during the scheduled July 25 general elections campaign in Azad Jammu & Kashmir have been banned in the light of the overall code of conduct under the spirit to ensure holding of the polls in free, fair and peaceful atmosphere" Farhat Ali.

Mir underlined.

Under the comprehensive code of conduct, candidates will have to take prior permission from the district administration of their concerned electoral constituency for holding a small public rally for election campaign, the sources underlined, At the same time, under the intensified code of conduct the hoisting and displaying of giant party flags and hoardings on the places of public utilization including chowks (crossings) and other busy sites in major roads and streets to.maintain peace and order to ensure convenient movement of the pedestrians.

Since showing of computerized national identity card [CNIC] by the voters while exercising their right of franchise has reportedly been made compulsory, the voters shall have to produce the original CNIC at the polling station while using his or her right of franchise in the elections, District Election Officer Arshad Hussain khawaja said.

Visiting overseas Kashmiris shall also have to produce the original CNIC issued by NADRA for using the right of vote in the polls, Khawaja told APP when contacted on Friday.

The constitutional tenure of AJK Legislative assembly expires next month.

Under interim Act 1974, the interim constitution of AJK , it is mandatory to hold elections 60 days before the last date.

The voters lists have been afresh with the cooperation of NADRA for 2021 elections and bogus votes have been removed.