COVID-19 Causes Six More Deaths, Infects 146 Others: Chief Minister Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:40 PM

COVID-19 causes six more deaths, infects 146 others: Chief Minister Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus has claimed six more lives lifting the death toll to 2409 and infected 146 others raising the tally to 129615.

This he said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that COVID-19 claimed six more lives lifting the death toll to 2409 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He added that 310 more patients recovered overnight raising the number of patients recovered so far to 123,384 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM Sindh said that 146 new cases of coronavirus were detected when 5668 samples were tested that constituted three percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,011,662 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 129615 cases that constituted 13 percent overall detection rate.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 3822 patients are under treatment, of them 3504 in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 311 at different hospitals. The condition of 157 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted on ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 146 cases 88 have been detected from Karachi, including 20 each from South and Korangi, 18 Central, 16 East, eight West and six Malir.

He added that Umerkot has 11 cases, Matiari, Naushehroferoze three, Hyderabad, Kambar, Larkana, Shikarpur have four cases each, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Tando Allahyar have two each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of Sindh to follow the SOPs, otherwise the cases would be increased.

