COVID-19: Chief Minister orders strict implementation of SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday directed the departments concerned to ensure strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), formulated by the government health authorities, to avoid COVID-19 spread.

While presiding over a meeting at Rahim Yar Khan airport to review situation regarding coronavirus pandemic and locusts attack, he said that said any violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated.

Usman Buzdar said that every possible step would be taken for protection of people from coronavirus, said a handout issued here. Markets and bazaars not following the SOPs would be sealed, warned the chief minister.

In Bahawalpur, he was briefed that three field hospitals, set up for the coronavirus patients, had the capacity of 505 beds. There were 752 positive cases of COVID-19 whereas 370 had recovered so far.

Usman Buzdar was briefed that effective measures were being taken to combat locusts attack in Bahawalpur region, whereas protective steps against dengue were also being taken. An effective surveillance mechanism had been evolved for protection from locusts as 95,535-hectare area had been sprayed with pesticides, while two helicopters and more than 50 vehicles were in use currently for the purpose.

The CM said that a total of 6,666 metric tonnes of wheat had been recovered from hoarders and cases registered against 118 persons.

Usman Buzdar said that Rs 7.5 billion had been disbursed among 6.3 lakh families of Bahawalpur under the Ehsaas Programme. The meeting offered Fateha for the deceased father of Javed Iqbal Warraich MNA and son of Aamer Nawaz Chandia.

Assembly members from Rahim Yar Khan, Senior Member board of Revenue, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, RPO, Bahawalpur, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan, DG PDMA and others attended the meeting.

The CM also visited the residence of Sardar Shamsher Ali Mazari in Rojhan tehsil of Rajanpur district to express condolence over the murder of his brother, former MPA Sardar Atif Mazari. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and said that the late Sardar Atif Mazari was a kindhearted and genuine politician of the area.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Advisor Hanif Pitafi, Sardar Ahmed Ali Daresh MPA and notables of the area were also present.

Afterward, the CM visited Garhi Chakar Mirpur Mathelo in Sindh province and condoled with Sardar Rahim Bakhsh Buzdar over the death of his mother at his residence. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and also met the locals of the area. The CM invited them to visit Punjab.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that development of backward areas was his top priority, adding that unprecedented steps had been taken by the incumbent government to remove the deprivations of southern Punjab. Steps were being taken for establishment of southern Punjab Secretariat and it would be made functional soon, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary and Additional IG would be posted in Bahawalpur and Multan and the people of southern Punjab would not have to visit Lahore for solution to their problems, he added.