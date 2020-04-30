COVID-19: Chinese envoy donates 1,500 food packs for Afghan refugees trapped in camps

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Thursday handed over 1,500 food packs to Minister of State for SAFRON and Narcotics Affairs Shehryar Afridi as donation for the Afghan refugees trapped in camps due to lockdown situation amid coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Thursday handed over 1,500 food packs to Minister of State for SAFRON and Narcotics Affairs Shehryar Afridi as donation for the Afghan refugees trapped in camps due to lockdown situation amid coronavirus pandemic.

The donation was made on the request of Minister Afridi who has written letters to the United Nations and diplomatic missions based here in Federal capital, urging the prosperous world and the donors to help assist the Afghan refugees trapped in the lockdown situation, a press release said.

In this regard, the Chinese ambassador handed over the donation to Afridi. Ambassador Yao Jing lauded the regional and global initiatives taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and said Pakistan's role in helping out the Afghan refugees would long be remembered.

He said Pakistan was not only generously hosting millions of Afghans over the past four decades but it also was playing a key role in bringing peace and normalcy to war-torn Afghanistan.

He said due to Pakistan's lead role, Afghan peace process was making progress which would shape future of the Afghan nation.

"Today's donation is a token and is due to the leadership provided by Shehryar Afridi. Despite coronavirus disease, Mr Afridi has been actively engaged in affairs of national significance which is laudable.Our humble gesture it's to pay tribute to Pakistan's generous support to Afghan refugees over four decades. We will do more. We have also made a donation to the UNHCR but we want to facilitate Pakistan's efforts too," he said. He said Afghan peace process was being facilitated by Pakistan between Taliban and the US to safeguarding the future of whole region. He said success of peace talks would help promote peace and development in the region. He said China believed that coronavirus was a temporary challenge and Pakistan would soon overcome it.

"Whatever help we can make we are ready to help. Chinese nation was touched when Dr Alvi visited China amid epidemic. Pakistan sent assistance to us when China was suffering. China and Pakistan are standing as responsible partners to regional and global challenges. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistani institutions have adopted a model to help fight the pandemic". SAFRON Minister Shehryar Afridi said China had always been helping out the suffering humanity.

"The way China has helped WHO and other significant global initiatives is model for the world. China, Pakistan friendship has become a classic example of good neighborhood and friendship. The way China fought COVID-19 is exemplary for the whole world," he added.

He said once the epidemic turned into pandemic, China again started to play leadership role in helping the world nations mitigate the disease.

"Pakistan and China will go hand in hand and let the world know what friendship means. Pakistan and China live and breathe together. This bond of ours has no parallel in the world. The concern of Chinese leadership about Pakistan and its people has always touched my heart. Pakistan is indebted for China's hosting of Pakistani students in testing times," said the minister.

"Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees for past 40 years despite our financial constraints. When it comes to the refugees, the sole objective was to facilitate the humanity. We have got around 2.8 million Afghans out of which 32 percent has been living in 54 camps in across Pakistan."The minister said out of these camps, 82 percent were daily wage employees who were trapped in lockdown and struggling for their survival."While Pakistan is trying to help them out despite its financial constraints, the prosperous world needs to come out and help the stranded Afghans," he concluded.