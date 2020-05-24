UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Civil Defense Dept Urges People To Keep Social Distancing During Eid Days

Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

COVID-19: Civil Defense Dept urges people to keep social distancing during Eid days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Civil Defense Department Director, Fahad Ikram Qazi here Sunday urged people to keep social distancing during Eid days to become safe from caronavirus.

The Director while congradulating people on joyous occasion of Eidul Fitre has requested to keep social distancing, avoid social gatherings and follow all COVID-19 preventive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during Eid days.

He said coronavirus was a serious issue and cooperation of masses was imperative to defeat it.

More Stories From Pakistan

