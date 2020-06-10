COVID-19 claimed 17 more lives, infected 1748 other persons: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his regular press statement on coronavirus situation in the province, has disclosed that 1748 new cases have emerged and 17 more deaths stemming from the virus have been reported in the province

He said 6995 samples were tested among which 1748 detected positive. "This shows 25 percent result, one of the heights percentage so far," he said and added that so far, 246517 tests have been conducted which detected 41303 cases.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, 17 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 696 that constituted 1.7 percent of the total patients.

He said at present 20711 patients were under treatment, of them 19201 at home isolation, 49 at Isolation centers and 1461 at different hospitals of the province.

The CM said 466 patients were in critical condition, including 71 shifted on ventilators. He also said 759 more patients have recovered and returned to normal life under certain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 19896 that constituted 48.3 percent recovery rate.

He said out of 1748 patients, 1184 have been detected from Karachi, of them 362 from East, 256 Central, 223 South, 123 Malir, 113 West and Korangi 107.

He added that Sukkur has 101 new cases, Hyderabad 48, Ghotki 24, Larkana 22, Badin 18, Shaheed Benazirabad 17, Jacobabad and Dadu 15 each, Jamshoro 14, Shikarpur 13. Khairpur 12, Kashmore nine, Sujawal and Umerkot six each, Kambar five, Naushehroferoze three, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta two each and Sanghar one.

The chief minister said the virus has spread all over Sindh because people were reluctant to adopt SOPs. He urged people to be cautioned in their day to day life to keep them and their families safe and secure.