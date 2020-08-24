COVID-19 claimed six more lives, infected 172 others : Chief Minister Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as six more patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2373 while 172 new patients emerged when 9426 samples were tested in Sindh during the last 24 hours.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that 9426 tests were conducted against which 172 new cases of COVID-19 emerged that constituted two percent current detection rate. So far 962453 samples have been tested against which 128,456 cases emerged that came to 13 percent overall detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that six more patients lost their lives while struggling against Coronavirus. "The number of patients died so far due to COVID-19 comes to 2373 that constitutes 1.8 percent death rate.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 3902 patients were under treatment, of them 3596 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 300 at different hospitals.

The condition of 222 patients was stated to be critical, of them 37 have been shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that overnight 266 patients recovered and the number of patients recovered so far has reached 122,181 that constituted 95 percent recovery rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 172 new cases, 76 have been detected from Karachi, including 29 from South, 18 East, 12 Central, 10 Malir, five West and two Korangi.

Hyderabad has nine cases, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot eight each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Shikarpur six each, Ghotki five, Larkana and Sujawal four each, Jamshoro and Tando Allahayar three each, Jacobabad, Kambar and Khairpur two each, Badin, Naushehroferoze and Sanghar one each.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to follow the SOPs, otherwise the cases would increase.