COVID-19 claims 03 more lives in Mirpur Distt during last 24 hours

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) : At least 03 people were died of COVID-19 pandemic in the lake district of Mirpur on Wednesday raising the total death toll to 276 in Azad Jammu Kashmir so far.

At least 43 more suspects of the novel corona virus were tested positive out of 458 tested of the pandemic in AJK during last 24 hours, AJK State Health authorities told APP .

Those tested positive include 14 belonged to Mirpur district, 13 from Kotli, 07 from Bhimbher district, 03 from Bagh and 02 each from Muzaffarbad, Jhelum valley and Poonch districts.

A total of 9334 suspects emerged positive out of a total of 13234 persons tested of the pandemic across Azad Jammu Kashmir so far, the state health authorities said.

A total of 8614 patients of the pandemic have recovered and discharged from various health facilities in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

444 of the patients are under treatment in various public-sector hospitals in different parts of AJK, the authorities revealed.

The ill-fated persons who died of the pandemic so far included 75 in Mirpur district, 51 in Muzaffarabad district, 06 in Jhelum valley, 09 in Neelam valley, 45 in Poonch district, 31 in Bagh district, 22 in Bhimbher, 26 in Kotli district, 06 in Palandri and 05 in Haveli district.

A total of 39 of the patients are under treatment in various AJK State run hospitals in different districts at present besides 405 of the patients receiving Medicare in home isolation in different parts of the State under the set policy of the AJK government, the authorities underlined.