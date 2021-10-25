UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 1 More Lives, 182 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 10:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed one more lives and 182 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Monday, death tolls reached up to 12,893 and a total number of cases recorded 439,185 while 418,489 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 7,803 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 12,188 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 7.81 million so far.

Secretary P&SHD Imran Sikandar Baloch said that in such epidemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona.

He urged the people to immediately get them vaccinated and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that "we could return to normal life.

The Punjab health department also urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.

More Stories From Pakistan

