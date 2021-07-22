UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 1 More Patients, Infects 1,022 Others

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 10:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :As many as one more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,785 and 1,022 new cases emerged when 9,875 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that one more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,785 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 9,875 samples were tested which detected 1,022 cases that constituted 10.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,847,412 tests have been conducted against which 362,165 cases were diagnosed, of them 88.9 percent or 321,929 patients have recovered, including 152 overnight.

The CM said that currently 34,451 patients were under treatment, of them 33,313 were in home isolation, 72 at isolation centers and 1,066 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 1002 patients was stated to be critical, including 68 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,022 new cases, 601 have been detected from Karachi, including 216 from East, 154 South, 100 Central, 87 Korangi, 29 Malir and West 15. Hyderabad has 50, Sanghar 27, Tharparkar 20, Sukkur 16, Badin 14, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Sujawal 11, Umerkot 8, Jamshoro and Tando Muhammad Khan 5 each, Nausheroferoze 4, Thatta 3, Larkana 2, Dadu, Kashmore and Ghotki 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

