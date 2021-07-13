UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Claims 10 More Lives, 200 New Cases In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:26 PM

Covid-19 claims 10 more lives, 200 new cases in Punjab

The coronavirus claimed 10 more lives and 200 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 10 more lives and 200 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) here on Tuesday, death toll reached 10,832 and a total number of cases were recorded 348,509 while 328,969 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the PP&SHD, currently 8,708 patients were under treatment in different hospitals and 131 ones had been recovered.

The health department conducted 16,470 tests for the COVID-19 and 5.86 million tests had been conducted so far.

The spokesperson said 304,340 people were vaccinated in 662 centers and a total number of vaccinated people reached 10,595,546 in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)for their protection and cover faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap severaltimes in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Related Topics

Punjab From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indonesian Consulate General visits Mohenjodaro

1 minute ago

Russian Ambassador Talks Defense Cooperation, Sput ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister AJK pays tribute to Kashmiri martyr ..

1 minute ago

Inter-district dacoit gang busted; five arrested

1 minute ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal st ..

6 minutes ago

CM approves Rs 80m for reconstruction of Nowshera ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.