Covid-19 claims 10 more lives, 200 new cases in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 10 more lives and 200 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) here on Tuesday, death toll reached 10,832 and a total number of cases were recorded 348,509 while 328,969 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the PP&SHD, currently 8,708 patients were under treatment in different hospitals and 131 ones had been recovered.

The health department conducted 16,470 tests for the COVID-19 and 5.86 million tests had been conducted so far.

The spokesperson said 304,340 people were vaccinated in 662 centers and a total number of vaccinated people reached 10,595,546 in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)for their protection and cover faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap severaltimes in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.