COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, 574 more tested positive in Sindh: Chief Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said 574 new cases of coronavirus had been reported taking the tally to 119,398 during the last 24 hours in Sindh.

He in a statement, said 9571 people were tested for COVID-19. 10 more deaths were also witnessed surging the death toll to 2172 during the period.

The chief minister said the current deduction rate was six percent adding so far 728,119 samples were tested constituting overall 16 percent detection rate.

Murad Shah said the death rate was 1.8 percent.

He added that 509 patients had recovered overnight raising the number of patients recovered so far to 108,989. The recovery rate was 91 percent.

According to the chief minister currently 8,237 patients were under treatment, of them 7,721 in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 505 in different hospitals.

The condition of 410 patients was stated to be critical, of them 67 had been shifted to ventilators, he added.

The chief minister said that out of 574 new cases, 244 had been detected from Karachi including South 74, East 57, Korangi 33, Malir and West 28 each, and Central 24.

He added that Sukkur had 26 cases, Dadu 25, Khairpur 24, Ghotki 23, Hyderabad and Shikarpur 21 each, Naushehroferoze 20, Kashmore 18, Sanghar 16, Tando Mohammad Khan 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Jamshoro seven each, Badin six, Matiari five, Larkana and Qamabr three each and Jacobabad one.