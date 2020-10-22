UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims 10 More Lives In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:46 AM

Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Pakistan

The latest figures show that 736 new cases of the virus have emerged after 28, 524 new tests in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2020) Pakistan recorded ten more deaths and 736 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The latest reports showed that there were now 9,642 active cases in different arts of the country. They said that total 28, 524 tests were carried out to determine the patients of Covid-19 out of which 736 emerged as new cases.

Despite that positive cases of Covid-19 are rising up, there had been 309,136 recoveries in the country.

World Health Organization said number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide had surpassed forty million.

WHO Coronavirus Disease Dashboard showed that globally 1,114,692 people had died so far.

Globally, however, Covid-19 cases surpassed 42 millions cases and more than 1.1 million deaths so far.

The US is the worst hit country where there were 8.3 million infection cases and over 224, 730 deaths due to the virus.

India emerged as the second worst hit country after the US with 7.5 million cases of Covid-19 and 114, 600 deaths.

