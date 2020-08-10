UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 10 More Lives, Infects 278 Others: Chief Minister Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 08:50 PM

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, infects 278 others: chief Minister Sindh

Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus claimed 10 more lives lifting the death toll to 2282 while infected 278 others lifting the tally to 124127

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus claimed 10 more lives lifting the death toll to 2282 while infected 278 others lifting the tally to 124127.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Monday.

He said that 10 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2282 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He added that 278 more patients were detected when 8397 samples were detected which constituted 3 percent detection rate.

The CM Sindh said that so far 834,655 tests have been conducted all over Sindh which detected 124,127 cases, of them 115984 or 93 percent patients have recovered, including 243 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 5861 patients are under treatment, of them 5463 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 392 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 251 patients was stated to be critical, of them 45 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah out of 278 new cases, 93 have been detected from Karachi, including 27 from central, 22 Korangi, 20 East, 13 central, six West and five Malir.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Kambar has 18 new cases, Sukkur 13, Hyderabad, Dadu and Khairpur 12 each, Shikarpur 11, Sanghar nine, Shaheed benazirabad and Thatta eight each, Sujawal, Ghotki, Matiari and Naushehroferoze seven each, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Tando Mohammad Khan and Umerkot four each, Badin three, Tando Allahyar two and Larkana one.

The chief minister said that he has allowed all social and business activities to start operation again but "we have to ensure social distancing, wearing masks while going out, washing hands frequently and avoiding handshaking so that COVID-19 can be contained further.

